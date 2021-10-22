Sakura Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.75 Million (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Sakura has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $1.75 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00108284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.94 or 0.99958833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.58 or 0.06496181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022487 BTC.

About Sakura

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

