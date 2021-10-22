salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $289.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11. The company has a market capitalization of $283.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,478 shares of company stock valued at $209,278,475 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.