SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, SALT has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $17.64 million and $41,365.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00208292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004263 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.