Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,150 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.28% of Sanderson Farms worth $53,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.33. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

