Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$10.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSL. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 256,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,089. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

