Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.44.

TSE SAP traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$31.03. 201,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$30.68 and a 1-year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

