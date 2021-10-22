Sarcophagus (SARCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,096.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $46,096.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00071710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00108686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,943.47 or 1.00540072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.21 or 0.06500265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022490 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,825,817 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

