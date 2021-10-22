Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $692.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.96. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $359.05 and a one year high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

