SaTT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,467.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $223,467.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaTT has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaTT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.