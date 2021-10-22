ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.69% of ScanSource worth $55,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 687.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 over the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.87 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.