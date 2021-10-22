Schlumberger Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.30 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

