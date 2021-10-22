Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263.25 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.40). 514,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 441,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.