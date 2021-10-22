Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

