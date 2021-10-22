Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Stock Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $863,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $830,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 85,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 875.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $50.71 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15.

