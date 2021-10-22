Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $157.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

