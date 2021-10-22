Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

