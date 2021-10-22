Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Buys 15,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,748.

Shares of SEA traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.33. 78,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,777. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.03. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.87.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

