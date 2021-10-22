Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

STX traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 94,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,635. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

