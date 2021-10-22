Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of STX stock traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 285,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,635. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $97,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

