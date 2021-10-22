Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.86.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

