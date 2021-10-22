Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ball Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

BLL stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.