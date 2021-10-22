Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.10 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

