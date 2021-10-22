Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northern Trust Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.23 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

