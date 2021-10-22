Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc engages in the provision of emergency disaster response equipment and related support services. It develops and markets emergency and disaster response equipment known as Mobile Response Unit (MRU) and Stationary Response Unit (SRU). The firm’s products provides an emergency communications system with on-board life safety resources that are needed in an emergency event.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.