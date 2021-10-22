Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.71 ($0.13). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,808,341 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £379.81 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

