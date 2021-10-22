Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) & The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Critical Review

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.62 $246.35 million $4.15 18.92 The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.84 $5.58 billion $14.73 8.61

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. The Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Allstate pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and The Allstate has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. The Allstate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Selective Insurance Group and The Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 The Allstate 0 7 7 0 2.50

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. The Allstate has a consensus target price of $140.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given The Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Allstate is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of The Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of The Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 13.23% 15.42% 4.00% The Allstate 8.27% 22.27% 4.54%

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Allstate has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Allstate beats Selective Insurance Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Protection Services segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.