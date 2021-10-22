SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of SelectQuote worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after acquiring an additional 808,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $13.69 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

