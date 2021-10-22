SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Up 3.6%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) shares shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €7.88 ($9.27) and last traded at €7.80 ($9.18). 947,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.53 ($8.86).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price target on SGL Carbon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.