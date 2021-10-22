SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.60

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and traded as low as $30.27. SGS shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 21,770 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGSOY. HSBC raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.63.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

