Shadows (DOWS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,756.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Shadows has a market cap of $6.43 million and $145,756.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00206754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00103404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

