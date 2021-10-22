Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

About Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

