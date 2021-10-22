Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shot up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 7.92%.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

