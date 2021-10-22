Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.21 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 883,976 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £138.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

