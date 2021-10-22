Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SJR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

