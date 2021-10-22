Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLG opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

