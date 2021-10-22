Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after purchasing an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,677,000 after purchasing an additional 206,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

