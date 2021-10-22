Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PTC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 492,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PTC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.99 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.