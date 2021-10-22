Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,175 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,632 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

