Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,808,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.