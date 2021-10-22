Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

