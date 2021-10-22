Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

HI stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.