Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

