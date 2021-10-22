Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

