Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC opened at $97.12 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

