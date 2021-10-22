Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

