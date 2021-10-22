Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 857,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,856,000 after purchasing an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

