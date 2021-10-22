Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $234.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

