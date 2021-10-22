Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $163.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.