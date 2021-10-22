Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $148.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

