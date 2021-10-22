Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 539.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $122.22 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

